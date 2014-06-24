GNC #958 Plan of Attack!

I have finalized my plans on what we will be doing at CES. We will see if it is a good plan of attack. Ton of news today so strap in. I also update you on my Transformation.

Listener Links

Fantastic Royal Navy / Royal Marine Images.

Take it to the Moon.

Nest Acquires Dropcam.

One Drive gets a Big Boost.

Show Notes:

Wearable Explosion.

Cruise with Automated Driving.

What not to do in Beijing.

Sprint International Wi-fi Calling.

Higgs Boson Research is Exploding.

New message for Aliens.

Dropcam Friendly Surveillance.

Sat Swarm and Earth Magnetic Fields.

Solar Efficiency Boost.

One martian year anniversary.

Wink!

Eye wear Cleaner.

Can you really have Privacy anymore.

AT&T Likened to Game of Thrones Series.

Glasses for Glass.

Google a domain registrar?

MIG-31 Video.