GNC #957 Venture Capitalist Pay 1.2M for Yo!

I swear to god some VC have no common sense.. 1.2 million for an App that just says Yo! Means these VC minds are so warped they have lost touch with society. I also update you on my Transformation.

Show Notes:
Yo – 1.2 Million App.
Amazon Fire Phone Review.
T-Mobile wants to give you a phone!
Censorship.
Fat Man Implant.
Track the Politicians Donors.
iOS 8 Camera Features.
Judge considers trial versus taking settlement.
Computerworld goes digital.
Prior FCC Chair scolds ISP’s
Russian Sub Launches 20 years late.
SpaceX Test Flight.
Use third party chargers at your own risk.

