Robot Underpants: 06.11.14 (157) “IXS E2 R2D2”

underpants

This week Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, Eric Rice and “Starman” Michael Gaines discuss E3, NASA’s New Enterprise, Sing Your Face Off, Feedly Held Hostage, Uber, Plane Home and more.

More Severed Heads than Women at E3
* IXS Enterprise
* Sing Your Face Off
* Feedly and Evernote Held for Ransom
* 727 Airplane Home
* Uber Protests Clog Euro Streets
* Plane House
* X-Files Files
* Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality
* End Tune By Victor De Andres

