Robot Underpants: 06.04.14 (156) “The Crap Show”

Mat “Langley” Luschek, Eric “Retweet” Rice, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Kathy Hopkins discuss, crapping on San Francisco, crapping on Google, crapping on Glass, crapping on Apple WWDC, crapping on Metallica, crapping on Verizon, crapping on cable companies, crapping on Star Wars, crapping on Robert Pattinson and Indiana Jones, crapping on Casey Kasem, crapping on Wildstar, and more!

* Glasshole blocker

* Robert Pattinson as Indy Jones

* JJ Abrams Star Wars

* Netflix vs Verizon