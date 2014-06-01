New Media Show #49 with Amir Blumenfeld

In this episode Rob and Todd talk with Amir Blumenfeld from the “If I Where you Show” and also cover the changes coming to Justin.Tv in the last half of the show.

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

One thought on “New Media Show #49 with Amir Blumenfeld

  1. I think this divide between podcasting and YouTube really depends on the content. I usually listen to long-form shows while doing other things. So, subscribing to an audio podcast makes more sense than being tethered to a YouTube stream.

    In Amir’s case, he has seen a decent amount of success in both YouTube and podcasting. But he’s also producing two different products, one for each medium. If his YouTube output was just a duplication of his audio podcast, he’d probably see less traction on YouTube than on the podcast.

