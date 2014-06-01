In this episode Rob and Todd talk with Amir Blumenfeld from the “If I Where you Show” and also cover the changes coming to Justin.Tv in the last half of the show.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
One thought on “New Media Show #49 with Amir Blumenfeld”
I think this divide between podcasting and YouTube really depends on the content. I usually listen to long-form shows while doing other things. So, subscribing to an audio podcast makes more sense than being tethered to a YouTube stream.
In Amir’s case, he has seen a decent amount of success in both YouTube and podcasting. But he’s also producing two different products, one for each medium. If his YouTube output was just a duplication of his audio podcast, he’d probably see less traction on YouTube than on the podcast.
Comments are closed.