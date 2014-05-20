GNC #949 AT&T Media Overlord

AT&T, like Comcast is getting way big for it’s britches. They will both be serious media overlords if the are allowed to acquire the respective companies they are trying o acquire. That and a lot more tech new…
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
- Geek News Central Google+ Community.
- Geek News Central Google+ Page.
- Follow Todd on Google+
- Follow @geeknews on Twitter
- Geek News Central Facebook Page
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Listener Links:
Google Voice Shutdown?
PV Development.
Show Notes:
How TV will Change!
Will consumers benefit from consolidation.
YouTube to Acquire Twitch?
China Hackers FBI most wanted list.
Twitter to acquire SoundCloud.
Signs of the Future.
Very cool Interstellar Trailer.
Revive a dead spacecraft.
Net Neutrality in a Image.
Tracking our faces 24/7.
XLTE lit up in 44 States.
GoPro 100 Million IPO S1 Filing.
Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer
Tiny Chip size of grain of Rice.
FBI Blackshades nabs 97 cyber criminals.
Awesome Supercell.
Comcast ISP bandwidth Caps.
Allcast has been updated.
Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed