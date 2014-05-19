New Media Show #47 with Ewan Spence

In this episode with chat with Ewan Spence on the new media space, and get his UK perspective on not only the UK Podcasting space but the unique impact the BBC has had on podcasting. Visit Ewan’s site @ EwanSpence.com

For the second half of the show, Rob and Todd chat about things happening in the New Media Space.

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes