Robot Underpants: 05.14.14 (153) “A Whiter Shade of DOS”

Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines are joined by Kathy Hopkins of AnxieTea Party bring you all kinds of news, including Where in the World is Casey Kasem? Sad Batman, Google Glass, EuroVision, Second Life, Game of Thrones DOS, Bob Orci’s Star Trek, Flintstones, Flash, Godzilla, HR Gieger, ASMRRequests, How I Met Your Dad dies on the vine, and more…

* Sad Batman Pic

* George RR Martin Uses DOS

* CBS Passes How I Met Your Dad

* Flintstones Remake

* Eric Roberts says Human Centipede is “Horrible”

* Casey Kasem is Missing!

* Flash promo is a flash.

* ASMRRequests

