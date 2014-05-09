GNC #947 The Battle Begins

You will not believe what the TWC Chairman had to say.. He actually said Mobile Broadband was a competitor to their business.. Think he needs to step away from the crack pipe. I have a pile of tech today standby for an entertaining hour.
Listener Links:
DIY 3d Printed Google Glass with Rasberry PI
Tech Companies stand up and fight.
ISS HD Live Stream.
Apple to buy Beats?
100 Year old Navy Pics.
Show Notes:
Comcast should be paying a Toll.
Comcast Hoodwinked Netflix.
TWC makes Absurd Claim.
No Lower Bill with Merger maybe Higher.
Masks to wear in Public?
DNA Manipulation.
Don’t write a Negative Review.
Adobe Voice debuts.
Office Mix Screencast.
Donate Bitcoins to Campaigns.
Powdered Alcohol creator fights back.
iPhone 6 Camera Improvements.
Putin controlling bloggers.
Apple outlines law enforcement steps to your data.
Moon Orbiter Shoots Earth.
13 Billion Year Universe Video Model.
Sprint set to throttle top 5%,
Beats to be purchased by Apple?
Most Ridiculous Patent Approval yet.
