GNC #946 Is Anti Virus Software Obsolete?

Pretty crazy around Geek News Central and my growing enterprises. Better busy than slow that is for sure. I cover everything in the world of tech news and even some great topics in the science front today as well.

Level 3 Calls out ISP’s and asks for FCC help.

USA Freedom Act in Mark Up.

Symantec is changing and Anti-Virus is not key.

Internet Drivers License now Launching.

Pilot Optional aircraft equals Insanity.

1 Billion Person MMO?

SpaceX new Reusable Rocket Test.

LittleBits Space Kits.

Connected Blogger Go Bag.

U-2 Shuts down Airspace over LA.

Apple iWatch is going to be a serious player?

Add to your Amazon Shopping cart via Twitter?

Drone delivered to wrong house.

Chadder.

Asteroid Fly by.