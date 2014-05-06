GNC #946 Is Anti Virus Software Obsolete?

Pretty crazy around Geek News Central and my growing enterprises. Better busy than slow that is for sure. I cover everything in the world of tech news and even some great topics in the science front today as well.
Listener Links:
Star Wars Legends Unofficial Trailer.
Help Steve Get New Teeth.
Autoparked.com
Show Notes:
Level 3 Calls out ISP’s and asks for FCC help.
USA Freedom Act in Mark Up.
Symantec is changing and Anti-Virus is not key.
Internet Drivers License now Launching.
Pilot Optional aircraft equals Insanity.
1 Billion Person MMO?
SpaceX new Reusable Rocket Test.
LittleBits Space Kits.
Connected Blogger Go Bag.
U-2 Shuts down Airspace over LA.
Apple iWatch is going to be a serious player?
Add to your Amazon Shopping cart via Twitter?
Drone delivered to wrong house.
Chadder.
Asteroid Fly by.
