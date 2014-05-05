New Media Show #45 with John Lee Dumas

In this episode with chat with John Lee Dumas of Entrepreneur On Fire Business Podcast for the first half of the show. We talk with Jon about his show and how he can sustain a 7 shows a week pace. We also talk about his business model and the controversy of putting his podcast earnings on his website. Which according to Jon was $232,000 in April.

For the second half of the show, Rob and Todd chat about our guest and other things happening in the New Media Space.

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes