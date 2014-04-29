GNC #944 Don’t use IE!

By the order of Homeland Security you are being advised to not use Internet Explorer until Microsoft gets it patched. Windows XP users at higher risk than normal! Ploy or the real deal?

Listener Links:

Internet Explorer Warning.

Show Notes:

US & UK Warning about IE.

Netflix Pays Toll Troll Verizon.

Skype Free Group Video Calling.

You can be searched & served Globally by US courts.

Microsoft Digs up ET in Trash.

Google Self-Driving Car update.

FCC Chair to testify to Senate on Net Neutrality.

Is Charter your new ISP?

185 Million Tunnel to nowhere.

Steel Radiation Building.

Liquid Metal for Humans?

GPS Bullets to track you everywhere.

SpaceX sues the Government.

Pfizer Tax Evaders.

8 Inch Floppies still used by Air Force.

GE Destruction Videos.