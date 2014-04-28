New Media Shows #44 with Robert Kernen of Jacapps

TMS

In this episode with chat with Robert Kernen, CEO of Jacapps.com. We talk about whether you need an app or not and the trends in the app space. This is a great program for podcasters that are considering an app for their show.

