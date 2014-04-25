‘Batman: Attack on Arkham’ Official Trailer

Just as “Son of Batman” hits the public, DC is hard at work on the next animated Batman feature film.

The movie, entitled “Batman: Attack on Arkham” doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but the trailer will be included on the DVD combo pack of “Son of Batman.”

Here’s a first look at “Batman: Attack on Arkham,” with all your favorite baddies, including the Joker, Harley and more.

“Son of Batman,” the landmark 20th film in the ongoing series of DC Universe Animated Original Movies, is now available via Digital HD. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will arrive May 6, 2014 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.