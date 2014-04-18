GNC #942 GoDaddy Saves the Day

We had a server issue today, I talk about the customer support process at GoDaddy and the positive outcome in a short period of time. We got lucky it was a Lan card versus a hard-drive which would have made for a very long day. All backups where in place, but it does give me pause to make sure all processes are in place. The secure GoDaddy FTP backup addon had the site a 100% backed up

Listener Links:

Molecules can store energy forever.

Google Camera new App.

New Blogger Insurance Program.

Android Security Flaw Exposed.

Show Notes:

Five years for sharing one file!

Winds clean Opportunity on Mars ups Power Intake.

Printing Tumors in 3d to better target treatments.

Nepal Radio Station Design is Incredible.

Putin and Snowden Tell tall tale on Russian Surveillance.

Sonos Eliminates Wifi Bridge needed for Speakers.

Google gets Venue change in Patent Troll case.

The mobile move to 64 bit processors driven by Apple

Nike gets a taste of trademark violation.

Flickr Update on Android significant get it today.

Wind almost blew this sky scrapper down.

Lots of documentaries coming out on Surveillance in America.

Facebook invades your privacy even deeper shares your location.

Like a company and you may not be able to ever sue them.

Pandora and the Labels go back to court again on Copyright.