GNC #942 GoDaddy Saves the Day

We had a server issue today, I talk about the customer support process at GoDaddy and the positive outcome in a short period of time. We got lucky it was a Lan card versus a hard-drive which would have made for a very long day. All backups where in place, but it does give me pause to make sure all processes are in place. The secure GoDaddy FTP backup addon had the site a 100% backed up

Listener Links:
Molecules can store energy forever.
Google Camera new App.
New Blogger Insurance Program.
Android Security Flaw Exposed.

Show Notes:
Five years for sharing one file!
Winds clean Opportunity on Mars ups Power Intake.
Printing Tumors in 3d to better target treatments.
Nepal Radio Station Design is Incredible.
Putin and Snowden Tell tall tale on Russian Surveillance.
Sonos Eliminates Wifi Bridge needed for Speakers.
Google gets Venue change in Patent Troll case.
The mobile move to 64 bit processors driven by Apple
Nike gets a taste of trademark violation.
Flickr Update on Android significant get it today.
Wind almost blew this sky scrapper down.
Lots of documentaries coming out on Surveillance in America.
Facebook invades your privacy even deeper shares your location.
Like a company and you may not be able to ever sue them.
Pandora and the Labels go back to court again on Copyright.

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.