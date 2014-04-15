GNC #941 Total Eclipse

Podcast

I hoped to have a camera on the eclipse tonight but the clouds did not cooperate. Had a great time in the North West but glad to be back in the stucio here. Send your comments about the show or any other info to geeknews (at) gmail.com

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Show Notes:
What Light we do not see a Light NASA.
Dragon Space Craft Payload.
Landing a rocket in the ocean what are the odds.
Log Analysis peers into phone calling patterns.
Don’t buy a scale on Amazon DEA may come knocking.
Idiot Teen gets arrested for insane Tweet to American Airlines.
Google Patent for Camera in Contact Lenses.
Sound Cannon to be used by Missouri DOT.
Police use Live Google Earth to track criminals?
Get Glass on the 15th only good luck.
FBI to catalog 52 million faces in database.
Office Online is now Available in Chrome Web Store.
Sony Walkman Baffles kids using it.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

6 thoughts on “GNC #941 Total Eclipse

Comments are closed.