Big Announcement on the show today that have been a long time coming. I want to thank all of you for your long time support. Plus I cover a lot of tech and science news. Plus last chance to win a Roku Stick.
Show Notes:
* New Service RealWriter
* UFO?
* Mind Reading.
Being a Nerd.
FCC 100mhz.
X1 Solar Flare.
Archive 40,000 VHS Tapes?
CDN for your Site.
Chromecast busting out.
Battle Royale.
iPhone 6 Images?
Gmail isn’t free.
Dropbox Hash.
Robot Face Imaging.
4k Monitor $700.00!
Google Glass Prototype.
Mozilla Backlash Continues.
FCC Spectrum Auction.
Google+ Page Counter.
* All stories and links on today’s show are suspect due to April Fools day.
4 thoughts on “GNC #937 Big Announcement”
GNC #937 Big Announcement http://t.co/q6M27Bya6g
GNC #937 Big Announcement – Big Announcement on the show today that have been a long time coming. I want to thank … http://t.co/NRMyleRRTv
Congrats to Blubrry for being acquired by Apple! Todd Cochrane announced this on his show last night…. http://t.co/C1hz1FSHcj
@GeekNews as I am listening on Apr 2nd your Big Announcement had me for about 3 minutes! Best April Fools prank of 2014 for me! #aprilfools
