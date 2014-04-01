GNC #937 Big Announcement

Big Announcement on the show today that have been a long time coming. I want to thank all of you for your long time support. Plus I cover a lot of tech and science news. Plus last chance to win a Roku Stick.

Show Notes:
* New Service RealWriter
* UFO?
* Mind Reading.
Being a Nerd.
FCC 100mhz.
X1 Solar Flare.
Archive 40,000 VHS Tapes?
CDN for your Site.
Chromecast busting out.
Battle Royale.
iPhone 6 Images?
Gmail isn’t free.
Dropbox Hash.
Robot Face Imaging.
4k Monitor $700.00!
Google Glass Prototype.
Mozilla Backlash Continues.
FCC Spectrum Auction.
Google+ Page Counter.

* All stories and links on today’s show are suspect due to April Fools day.

