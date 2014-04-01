GNC #937 Big Announcement

Big Announcement on the show today that have been a long time coming. I want to thank all of you for your long time support. Plus I cover a lot of tech and science news. Plus last chance to win a Roku Stick.

* New Service RealWriter

* UFO?

* Mind Reading.

Being a Nerd.

FCC 100mhz.

X1 Solar Flare.

Archive 40,000 VHS Tapes?

CDN for your Site.

Chromecast busting out.

Battle Royale.

iPhone 6 Images?

Gmail isn’t free.

Dropbox Hash.

Robot Face Imaging.

4k Monitor $700.00!

Google Glass Prototype.

Mozilla Backlash Continues.

FCC Spectrum Auction.

Google+ Page Counter.

* All stories and links on today’s show are suspect due to April Fools day.