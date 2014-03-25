GNC #935 AT&T Crying Wolf

Podcast

We talk about the new Trolls of the Internet AT&T who are making wild promises while at the same time building toll booths. I also talk about plans for show 1000. Hope you will consider coming to Hawaii for the festivities.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Show Notes:
Facebook we are innocent.
AT&T Trolls and Tolls.
Netflix Strong Armed.
Chromecast Photo.
HP X555
LG Smartwatch.
Google Now.
Fly Laser.
FCC Spectrum Sharing.
Airbag Crash Suit.
Cool iPad Mini Case.
DotCom NZ Stock Exchange.
Science Today.
IP Tracking don’t count.
Moon Camera Auctioned.
Vicarious.
Shoe is on the other foot China.
GrubHub IPO.
Blackberry Siri?
Hackintosh.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

3 thoughts on “GNC #935 AT&T Crying Wolf

Comments are closed.