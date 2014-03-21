GNC #934 Microsoft Reading your Email

Microsoft has admitted to reading a customers email account to get some dirt on an employee who leaked Microsoft IP to the customer. Instead of proceeding with a civil action they snooped in the mail account. Shame on them. This and much more tech tonight that will blow your mind.

Download the Audio Show File

Geek News Central Google+ Community.

Geek News Central Google+ Page.

Follow Todd on Google+

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Geek News Central Facebook Page

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Listener Links:

Drone that Hacks your Phone.

Amazon Fire Set-Top Box.

Petition to keep ICANN in the United States.

Show Notes:

Microsoft Reading Customer Email.

Lab Grown Organs!

Qik is RIP.

Netflix CEO speaks out.

ICANN.

KHAN and SAT Prep!

A Black Hole? Seriously?

Secure Gmail.

Newsbeat.

Canadian Arm Video.

Airlander.

Brain Cancer Cells Explode.

Wake You Up, Put you to Bed = Starbucks.

Project Tango.

Dotcom looses a ruling.

Mystery Tech Campus.

Facebook new Code Base “Hack”

GoPro Tank Battle.

Data Tracking your employees?

Larry Page no Charity is gonna get my Money.

Drone that hacks your Phone.

Solar Record Set.

Comcast + Roku = Sweet.