GNC #934 Microsoft Reading your Email

Podcast

Microsoft has admitted to reading a customers email account to get some dirt on an employee who leaked Microsoft IP to the customer. Instead of proceeding with a civil action they snooped in the mail account. Shame on them. This and much more tech tonight that will blow your mind.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Listener Links:
Drone that Hacks your Phone.
Amazon Fire Set-Top Box.
Petition to keep ICANN in the United States.

Show Notes:
Microsoft Reading Customer Email.
Lab Grown Organs!
Qik is RIP.
Netflix CEO speaks out.
ICANN.
KHAN and SAT Prep!
A Black Hole? Seriously?
Secure Gmail.
Newsbeat.
Canadian Arm Video.
Airlander.
Brain Cancer Cells Explode.
Wake You Up, Put you to Bed = Starbucks.
Project Tango.
Dotcom looses a ruling.
Mystery Tech Campus.
Facebook new Code Base “Hack”
GoPro Tank Battle.
Data Tracking your employees?
Larry Page no Charity is gonna get my Money.
Drone that hacks your Phone.
Solar Record Set.
Comcast + Roku = Sweet.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

4 thoughts on “GNC #934 Microsoft Reading your Email

Comments are closed.