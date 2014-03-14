GNC-2014-03-13 #932 Zuckerberg Calls the President

Podcast

Mark Zuckerberg calls the President of the United States to complain. I am sure that went over like a fart in church. Was it a PR stunt, or did he really think the President would listen to him? Get fired up as I want to hear from you and get your opinion on the opening segment of the show tonight.

2016 Zuckerberg for President?

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Listener Links:

Show Notes:
Zuckerberg Calls the President.
NSA says not Snooping.
What about Facebook data collection?
Phone Metadata.
Automatic Speaks Out.
More ISP Competition.
Prime for $79.00
Space Photos.
Dragon Delayed.
Barnacle.
JetBlue.
Office for iPad.
Navy Demo.
Kicksat.
Web is Wrong?
Emergency Water.
Target Idiots.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

2 thoughts on “GNC-2014-03-13 #932 Zuckerberg Calls the President

Comments are closed.