Yes you to can get Comcast Cash as well if your a congressman, I cover how Comcast has cash flying in the air like an out of control ATM machine.. 25 years on the net, I take you on a time machine back to 1989 and talk about the first idiotic domain I purchased that I still have today.

Samsung Milk Music.
PlayJam Android Console.

Show Notes:
Comcast Cash.
BitCoin ATM.
Alzheimers Blood Test.
SXSW.
Personal Data Brokers.
The Web at 25.
Ukraine Nukes.
DSLR Versus Smart Phone.
Google Search Engine Change.
DVD Ripping Software Seized.
Nuclear Bunker for sale 337K Steal!
Verizon on Subsidized Phones.
Audi LTE Starts at $15/mo.
Mcafee reveals startling numbers.
Pono Player.
Canceled Security Talk.
Apple TV Update.
New Security Dongle.
Comcast Burns Netflix.
Stun Gun Drone.
Asteroid Hunter Rewards!
Apple Spaceship Details.
Google Search in App Age.

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

4 thoughts on “GNC-2014-03-10 #931 Comcast Cash

  1. Thanks to your “heads up” I looked up the Pono Player on Kickstarter early Wednesday morning, but the “early bird” offers for the Pono Player with $100 savings were _already_ sold out. (It wasn’t there yet when I had searched for it on Tuesday.)

