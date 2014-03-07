GNC-2014-03-06 #930 Bitcoin Mania!

Podcast

Back in the saddle here in Hawaii. Lots to share with some big shows coming up so make sure you are staying abreast of upcoming guests. I dig into the Bitcoin Mania with the finding of the creator of BitCoin.

Listener Links:
Netfix Scammers.

Show Notes:
Face of Bitcoin.
BitCoin Chase Scene.
Battle of the SetTop.
Aereo Implications.
Interrogations?
Getty.
Mirror Chromecast.
SpaceRace by BBC.
Verizon da Winner.
Charter and Showtime.
Windows 8.1.
7 Billion in Fraud, Wast and Abuse.
Hubble + Asteroid = Mystery.
Sat Image.
Mars Anyone.
CBS says no more Hopping.
Monster Black Hole.

