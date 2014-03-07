Back in the saddle here in Hawaii. Lots to share with some big shows coming up so make sure you are staying abreast of upcoming guests. I dig into the Bitcoin Mania with the finding of the creator of BitCoin.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
- Geek News Central Google+ Community.
- Geek News Central Google+ Page.
- Follow Todd on Google+
- Follow @geeknews on Twitter
- Geek News Central Facebook Page
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Listener Links:
Netfix Scammers.
Show Notes:
Face of Bitcoin.
BitCoin Chase Scene.
Battle of the SetTop.
Aereo Implications.
Interrogations?
Getty.
Mirror Chromecast.
SpaceRace by BBC.
Verizon da Winner.
Charter and Showtime.
Windows 8.1.
7 Billion in Fraud, Wast and Abuse.
Hubble + Asteroid = Mystery.
Sat Image.
Mars Anyone.
CBS says no more Hopping.
Monster Black Hole.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
2 thoughts on “GNC-2014-03-06 #930 Bitcoin Mania!”
GNC-2014-03-06 #930 Bitcoin Mania! http://t.co/Mk7LmbNSYc
#geek GNC-2014-03-06 #930 Bitcoin Mania! – Back in the saddle here in Hawaii. Lots to share with some big shows co… http://t.co/4a5lLe4fMT
Comments are closed.