In this episode we talk with Mark Ramsey from MarkRamseyMedia.com on the future of radio and the interaction of podcasting and where do we go from here. This one gets pretty deep folks get you pen and paper ready.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes
Show Links
MarkRamseyMedia.com
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
One thought on “New Media Show #37 with Mark Ramsey”
New Media Show #37 with Mark Ramsey http://t.co/8TdF4rzQiz
Comments are closed.