GNC-2014-02-20 #928 Time Warner Buckles!

Podcast

Headed to the DC area, info on that in the show hoping to take some warm weather with me. There is a great stack of news tonight so I pack it all in.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes

Listener Links:

Show Notes:
Time Warner Buckles.
WhatsApp.
White House Takes on Patent Trolls.
Microsoft CEO Interview.
Shock Therapy.
DHS Rethinks Plate Track.
One Drive.
Adobe Emergency Patch.
5TB HD Lacie.
Namecheap gets DDOS.
Transmission Fees.
Steve Jobs Stamps.
Aereo Looses big in Utah.
Facebook Data Center Flips Business.
Waze Update.
Mission Control Make.
Oral-B Gets Smart.
DHL Prank.
Google Wifi App.
Kansas tells ISP to pack sand.
Need a Toilet?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

2 thoughts on “GNC-2014-02-20 #928 Time Warner Buckles!

Comments are closed.