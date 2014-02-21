Headed to the DC area, info on that in the show hoping to take some warm weather with me. There is a great stack of news tonight so I pack it all in.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
- Geek News Central Google+ Community.
- Geek News Central Google+ Page.
- Follow Todd on Google+
- Follow @geeknews on Twitter
- Geek News Central Facebook Page
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Listener Links:
Show Notes:
Time Warner Buckles.
WhatsApp.
White House Takes on Patent Trolls.
Microsoft CEO Interview.
Shock Therapy.
DHS Rethinks Plate Track.
One Drive.
Adobe Emergency Patch.
5TB HD Lacie.
Namecheap gets DDOS.
Transmission Fees.
Steve Jobs Stamps.
Aereo Looses big in Utah.
Facebook Data Center Flips Business.
Waze Update.
Mission Control Make.
Oral-B Gets Smart.
DHL Prank.
Google Wifi App.
Kansas tells ISP to pack sand.
Need a Toilet?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
2 thoughts on “GNC-2014-02-20 #928 Time Warner Buckles!”
GNC-2014-02-20 #928 Time Warner Buckles! http://t.co/Ew4FrphX8a
#geek GNC-2014-02-20 #928 Time Warner Buckles! – Headed to the DC area, info on that in the show hoping to take so… http://t.co/Ot62STSus7
Comments are closed.