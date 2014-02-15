In this episode we talk with Gary Leland the founder of the Podertainment – The Podcast Magazine to determine the plans and idea behind launching the new magazine.. We also talk about the PodcastMovement which he is behind and general new media discussions.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes
Show Links
PodcastMovement.com
Podertainment.com
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
5 thoughts on “New Media Show #36 Podertainment.com”
#geek New Media Show #36 http://t.co/PdWfK1kZpT – In this episode we talk with Gary Leland the founder o… http://t.co/qDrsVCZXXv
Thanks to @GeekNews and @RobGreenlee for having our own @GaryLeland on the New Media Show today. Check it out: http://t.co/KOZ2Ftn4KM
New Media Show #36 http://t.co/UzIv07bmkx http://t.co/TuXHOOL0uF
RT @PodcastMovement: Thanks to @GeekNews and @RobGreenlee for having our own @GaryLeland on the New Media Show today. Check it out: http://…
In this episode the three of you discuss how there’s no regular source of podcasting news any longer. However, I would like to direct you to my site, Radio Survivor, where we do a weekly feature on podcasting news:
http://www.radiosurvivor.com/category/podcasting/podcast-survivor/
I think you and your listeners might find it useful. I welcome your comments and suggestions, especially if you have news items to share.
Comments are closed.