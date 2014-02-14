GNC-2014-02-13 Comcast + Time Warner = ?

Well we knew it was coming but was a bit surprised to see Comcast close the deal versus Charter. I bring you all the opinions on the street. I am trying an experiment tonight let me know if you notice a change.

Show Notes:

Comcast and Time Warner.

Google Goes 10gbps.

Square Cash.

Milky Way.

Largest Solar Gen comes online.

Nuclear Fusion.

Android OEM License Revealed.

VFW Attack.

Windows 8.1 Sales.

Apple Sales.

The Dash.

Sony Qx100.

Rear Facing Bike Camera.

Sochi Broadband.

WiiForward.

Hackers get FTP Logins.

Highway Trooper Sues.

Get Steamy this Valentines Day.