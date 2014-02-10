New Media Show #35 PodcastMovement.com

In this episode we talk with Dan Franks one of the organizers of a Podcasting conference called Podcast Movement that will be happening in Addison Texas in August. Addison is just North of Dallas about 15 miles. The venue they have picked out is great. Rob and I try to impair some friendly advice for the team on the upcoming conference.

