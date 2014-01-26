New Media Show #33 with Ice-T and his Team.

TMS

In this episode we have Ice-T on the show to talk about his new podcast called Ice-T Final Level.. This is a very frank conversation about the podcasting space and the entire team talks about the plans for the show. We want to thank Ice-T for taking time out of his busy schedule to spend over and hour with us on the show.

Visit his site and subscribe to his show in iTunes today

Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes

Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

6 thoughts on “New Media Show #33 with Ice-T and his Team.

Comments are closed.