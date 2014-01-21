I am feeling a ton better, plus all the gear arrived this afternoon and I was able to get the studio set up in record time. Will take a few days to get things dialed back in.. Lots of tech news tonight!Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Download the Audio Show File
Geek News Central Google+ Community.
Geek News Central Google+ Page.
Follow Todd on Google+
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Geek News Central Facebook Page
Links to articles covered in this Podcast on the GNC Show Notes Page.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
3 thoughts on “GNC-2014-01-20 #919 Gear is Back”
GNC-2014-01-20 #919 Gear is Back http://t.co/23ZxQizY8f
#geek GNC-2014-01-20 #919 Gear is Back – I am feeling a ton better, plus all the gear arrived this afternoon and I… http://t.co/LuwY6mhygb
GNC-2014-01-20 #919 Gear is Back http://t.co/lxEFF7dATE
Comments are closed.