I hope everyone had a joyful Christmas, I bring you up to speed on what happened with the Ohana here in Hawaii. One more show before we head out to Vegas so make sure you are subscribed to the Special Events Feed on the homepage.Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe Today: Audio | Video (HD) | Mobile Video | iTunes
Download the Audio Show File
Geek News Central Google+ Community.
Geek News Central Google+ Page.
Follow Todd on Google+
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Geek News Central Facebook Page
Links to articles covered in this Podcast on the GNC Show Notes Page.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
3 thoughts on “GNC-2013-12-26 #916 What Tech Gift Did You Get?”
GNC-2013-12-26 #916 What Tech Gift Did You Get? http://t.co/vxHt25m2o9
GNC-2013-12-26 #916 What Tech Gift Did You Get? http://t.co/6QPmj8UKoW
#geek GNC-2013-12-26 #916 What Tech Gift Did You Get? – I hope everyone had a joyful Christmas, I bring you up to … http://t.co/liZVhI5Phk
Comments are closed.