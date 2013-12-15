In this episode we talk with Doc Searls on how to rescue radio, along with general talk of the new media space. Doc Searls always has some gems to share, and this episode is no different.
Links that came up during Interview:
How to Rescue Radio.
Great Radio Resource: Radioink.com
RadioParadise.com
WunderRadio.com
Project VRM
John Taylor Gatto
Fuse.
JDMcpherson.com
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com
3 thoughts on “New Media Show #31 with Doc Searls”
