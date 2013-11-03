In this episode we talk with Cali Lewis of GeekBeat.tv We talk with Cali about the new media space, her shows and the team she has built. Cali is a leader in the space and imparts her wisdom on podcasting and provides some great tips for anyone getting started.
4 thoughts on “New Media Show #27 with Cali Lewis of GeekBeat.tv”
