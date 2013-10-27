In this episode we talk with Francesco Baschieri a co-founder of Spreaker. We talk about their service and their recent deal with iHeartRadio. For those of your with questions on how the deal works with iHeartRadio you will want to listen close and implement carefully.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
4 thoughts on “New Media Show #26 with Francesco Baschieri of Spreaker”
New Media Show #26 with Francesco Baschieri of Spreaker http://t.co/oIrvKVUdlT #geek
New Media Show #26 with Francesco Baschieri of Spreaker http://t.co/rurwTlQkVX
New Media Show #26 with Spreaker app Co-Founder Francesco Baschieri » http://t.co/mgSMz5MIMd … #podcasting #podcasts #iHeartRadio @thebask
RT @robgreenlee: New Media Show #26 with Spreaker app Co-Founder Francesco Baschieri » http://t.co/mgSMz5MIMd … #podcasting #podcasts #iHe…
Comments are closed.