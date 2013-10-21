In this episode we talk with Rob Cesternino a two-time Survivor contestant and life long reality TV fan. Often referred to as “The Smartest Player Never to Win Survivor”, Rob gives us his thoughts on podcasting and the success he has had with “Rob Has a Podcast”
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
5 thoughts on “New Media Show #25 with Rob Cesternino”
#Geek #News New Media Show #25 with Rob Cesternino http://t.co/e698Z40hZ7
New Media Show #25 with Rob Cesternino http://t.co/c8AcDnFhd2
New Media Show #25 with Rob Cesternino (Video) -> http://t.co/H32yu3YSVd with @robgreenlee @geeknews @robcesternino #podcasting #podcasts
RT @robgreenlee: New Media Show #25 with Rob Cesternino (Video) -> http://t.co/H32yu3YSVd with @robgreenlee @geeknews @robcesternino #podca…
Ken Leppek liked this on Facebook.
Comments are closed.