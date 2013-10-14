In this episode we talk with Caleb Bacon and talk about his show Man School. We also talk about the LA Podcast Festival that happened last week and the impact and reach it had…
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
3 thoughts on “New Media Show #24 with Caleb Bacon”
#Geek #News New Media Show #24 with Caleb Bacon http://t.co/wrC6Vh1wIm
New Media Show #24 with Caleb Bacon http://t.co/YBiYUdJU93
Comments are closed.