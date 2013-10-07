In this episode we talk with Jaime Davis the PodMedic and Don Baine The Gadget Professor. Two podcasters that cover trade shows find out why they put the time and expense into covering trade shows. Get the inside track on how to get started as well.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
One thought on “New Media Show #23 Covering a Trade Show”
Comments are closed.