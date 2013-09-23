In this episode we talk with Ray Ortega of ThePodcastersStudio.com and Mike Russell of MusicRadioCreative.com and talk about the podcasting space in general and what it takes to take your show to the next level. Rob was off this week and will be back next week.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
4 thoughts on “New Media Show #21 Podcasting Next Level”
RT @GeekNews: New Media Show #21 Podcasting Next Level: In this episode we talk with Ray Ortega of ThePodcaste… http://t.co/hRtkyIBcBI
New Media Show #21 Podcasting Next Level http://t.co/wzp8Bzg6ze
New Media Show #21 Podcasting Next Level » Geek News Central http://t.co/IPGUf0cIP7 via @geeknews
Comments are closed.