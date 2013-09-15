New Media Show #20 Chase Jarvis from CreativeLive.com

In this episode we talk with Chase Jarvis of CreativeLive.com and talk about premium content that is offered on a Freemium model. There model is one where you can watch live for free, or pay post live to get the series of content. This model is very compelling and could be duplicated at different levels, but I really think they have hit the sweet spot in there media offerings.

