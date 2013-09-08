In this episode we talk with Ram from Swell.am on their new media discover application which features podcast and major media outlets.
Contact the show: Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.comSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
2 thoughts on “New Media Show #19 G. D. Ramkumar from Swell.am”
New Media Show #19 G. D. Ramkumar from Swell.am http://t.co/p9DyU7cetE
New Media Show #19 G. D. Ramkumar from Swell.am http://t.co/PeCJihIcly #geek
Comments are closed.