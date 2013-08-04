New Media Show #15 Valerie Geller

In this episode we talk with Valerie Geller from GellerMedia.com, Valerie is the Author of Beyond Powerful Radio A Communicators Guide to the Internet Age.
Notice: We had some severe Audio problems with our guest audio during the first 30 minutes of the program. We have heavily edited the audio to remove the majority of the background noise. It was one of those times where it was out of our control.
Rob and I have new email addresses for this show so feel free to drop us a line at Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com
Fantastic discussion! Absolute gold. Thanks Todd, Rob and Valerie. I will be putting many of these tips into practice in my shows.
