New Media Show #15 Valerie Geller

TMS

TheNewMediaShowVideoIn this episode we talk with Valerie Geller from GellerMedia.com, Valerie is the Author of Beyond Powerful Radio A Communicators Guide to the Internet Age.

Notice: We had some severe Audio problems with our guest audio during the first 30 minutes of the program. We have heavily edited the audio to remove the majority of the background noise. It was one of those times where it was out of our control.

Rob and I have new email addresses for this show so feel free to drop us a line at Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes |

Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

3 thoughts on “New Media Show #15 Valerie Geller

Comments are closed.