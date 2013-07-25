Robot Underpants: 07.24.13 (111)

Mat “Langley” Luschek, Eric Rice, and “Starman” Michael Gaines have San Diego Comic-Con news, including Langley’s DC photoshoots, and appearance on the front page of Reddit, Robocop news, Batman and Superman movie. How many times can reviewers use “DOA” when talking about “R.I.P.D”? Google Glass porn, Chromecast, Neverwet, and more!
* Langley on Reddit and Langley’s Comic-Con photos
* Comic-Con Biggest Bombshells
* Robocop Full Panel from SDCC
* “Rocky” Spinoff about Creed’s Grandson
* Most Underrated Sci-Fi Actors
* Star Wars vs Game of Thrones
* Real Griswolds Drive Real Truckster to Disney
