The New Media Show #9 with Amber J Lawson

In this episode we talk with Amber J. Lawson of IAWTV & StroyTech.com

Amber J is managing partner – content at StoryTech bridging the gap between Storytellers (musicians, show runners & brands) and Technology (as studios, platforms & distribution) launched in partnership with CES at 2013CES creating contextual multi platform storytelling & techonology experiences for Fox, Turner, Modelez, Oakley, Mattel, Gugenheim, Dodgers, Mandlay and more. Storytech consults startups, studios & talent on multi platform storytelling, distribution, interactivity, audience building & management and monetization across ALL screens.

Rob and I have new email addresses for this show so feel free to drop us a line at Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune