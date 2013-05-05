In this episode we talk with Paul Colligan about his book YouTube Strategies. Listen to win a copy of Paul’s book! He shares with us insights that content creators will want to employ with their shows. Paul understands the power of podcasting as well and he gives his opinion on where the space is.
3 thoughts on “The New Media Show #4 Paul Colligan”
