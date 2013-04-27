The New Media Show #3 Michael Wolf

TMS

TheNewMediaShowVideoIn this episode we talk with Michael Wolf about the state of podcasting. His recent Forbes article has been all the buzz in the new media space over the past couple of week. We also talk about his on new site and show hosted at NextMarket.co

Rob and I have new email addresses for this show so feel free to drop us a line at Rob or Todd @ newmediashow.com

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!

Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

10 thoughts on “The New Media Show #3 Michael Wolf

  1. Pingback: GNC #854 On Track | GNC Show Notes

Comments are closed.