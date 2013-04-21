The New Media Show Episode #2 Chris Pirillo

TheNewMediaShowVideoIn this episode we find out why Chris Pirillo thinks that podcasting is dead and that true engagement happens on YouTube. We also talk about his upcoming vloggerfair.com event.

  1. No engagement? I get so much engagement from my “how-to” podcast about podcasting and my Once Upon a Time podcast that I’ve had to get help sorting through all the feedback, website comments, tweets, and forum posts.

  2. Interesting conversation. From my perspective, about six months ago there was a change in our shows where we started making a lot more money on YouTube than through RawVoice. Almost as if RawVoice fell off the map on advertising, while YouTube continues to climb higher and higher. We make a nice chunk of change on YouTube, and the same content released to our podcast audience has been earning nothing for over 6 months. So, for me, YouTube seems to be where it’s at. This is with regard to videos, though, not audio.

  3. Andru to be fair just because your show has not been on as many deals does not mean others haven’t. Vendors pick and choose shows to be on campaigns for a variety of reasons.

