Seeing the show has taken on a New Media focus, we are renaming the show to. “The New Media Show”. We felt it was time to align the show more with what we have been focusing on.. Today I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and guest Don Baine of The Gadget Professor we talk about the changing landscape of media within large and small companies and some tech topics of the week.Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
6 thoughts on “TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change”
TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change http://t.co/e85751Lo0X
TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change: Seeing the show has taken on a New Media focus, we are renaming the show … http://t.co/7G9Tk587hS
TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change http://t.co/HfvkhXYyUQ #geek
TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change: Seeing the show has taken on a New Media focus, we are renaming the show … http://t.co/aIighVbf4E
Yesterday’s “The Morning Tech Show” with Todd @GeekNews and me is available now with a name change coming – http://t.co/PRHhERxk3G #podcasts
RT @geeknews TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change: Seeing the show has taken on a New Media focus, we are… http://t.co/KBPDbSuCUw #geek
Comments are closed.