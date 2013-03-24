TMS-2013-03-24 #77 Show Name Change

TMS

Seeing the show has taken on a New Media focus, we are renaming the show to. “The New Media Show”.  We felt it was time to align the show more with what we have been focusing on.. Today I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and guest Don Baine of The Gadget Professor we talk about the changing landscape of media within large and small companies and some tech topics of the week.

