I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and James Bottorff of KiroRadio.com we talk about Kiro and tech topics of the week.Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
5 thoughts on “TMS-2013-03-10 #75 KiroRadio.com”
TMS-2013-03-10 #75 http://t.co/6ss9qoi3eN: I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and James Bottorff of K… http://t.co/tQ5xwSLnWQ
TMS-2013-03-10 #75 http://t.co/WfonqZWklp http://t.co/eIToEjZGva
Garman Liu liked this on Facebook.
Last Sunday, “The Morning Tech Show” with me, Todd @geeknews and James from http://t.co/HzkWRDnQUi talk Podcasting » http://t.co/O0y50IGA99
No audio file has been posted for this episode. Just letting you know.
Comments are closed.