TMS-2013-03-02 #74 Tech and TheMesh.tv

I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and Alan Jackson founder of TheMesh.tv we talk about The Mesh and tech topics of the week and the media space in general. One of the topics today we talk about how society will change as humans, aka not the devices become more connected. Watch the video Sight to get some insight.

