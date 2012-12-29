TMS-2012-12-29 #71 GeekWire in the House

I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and guest Todd Bishop from GeekWire.com we talk about tech topics of the week and where we at with Windows 8. Apologize no Video on this one..

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Google+ Circle Me!

My Facebook Profile

Podcast Facebook Page

My YouTube Channel

Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!