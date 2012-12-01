TMS-2012-12-01 #69 Revelations

I am joined by Co-Host Rob Greenlee, and guest Jeff Ullrich from Earwolf.com we cover a lot of tech news and get into several deep discussions about phone sizes where they are headed and our experiences.

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Google+ Circle Me!

My Facebook Profile

Podcast Facebook Page

My YouTube Channel

Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!